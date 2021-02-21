Denise Claborn

Stockbridge, GA Denise Gail Claborn, age 62 of Stockbridge, died Friday, February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Leon and Barbara Louise Claborn, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Megan McClain; grandchildren, Freya Claborn and Rose McClain; sisters and brothers, Patricia Ann Underwood, Brenda Louise and Mike Phillips, Bobby Leon and Michelle Claborn, Jr., Philip Dan and Debbie Claborn, Phylis Ann Claborn, Dennis Dale and Rebecca Claborn; multiple nieces and nephews. Ms. Claborn was a member of Highview Baptist Church and a hairdresser for 45 years. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Scot Ward Funeral Services; a private Memorial Service for family only will be held at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Claborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

