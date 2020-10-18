Monroe, GA Clyde Dennis Aderholt, 74, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

He was born February 24, 1946, to Clyde and Louise Aderhold of Villa Rica, Georgia. Dennis was preceded in death by his father and mother and also his father and mother in law, James and Ollie Greer of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela Greer Aderholt; daughter Tammy Aderholt Schadl and son in law Mark Schadl; grandsons Tyler Schadl and Trevor Schadl; his brother and sister-in-law Danny and Mary Aderhold; brothers and sisters in law, Brian and Kelley Greer, Jim and Terri Greer and Celeste and Jim Garrison; nieces and nephews Clayton Aderhold, Hayden Greer, Katherine Greer, Macey Greer and a host of other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dennis was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, colleague and friend. He was a passionate and dedicated man who served our country, our state and our community.

He served our country through the draft program as a proud Vietnam Veteran who was in the US Army. He was assigned to the 129th AHC Cobra unit from 1966-1969. He was last based in Fort Carson, Colorado before returning home to begin his next chapter.

This distinguished service was followed by many contributions to the state of Georgia during a long and honorable career in law enforcement. Dennis was with the Department of Natural Resources, Game and Fish Division, as the Game Warden, first for Rockdale and subsequently, Walton Counties for 34 years. He was widely known in this capacity and made many friends (and enemies) over the course of his tenure as call number 225, nicknamed "Pooh Bear". Many in our community were taught the rules and safety of hunting and firearm use by Dennis and his colleagues in all the Hunter Safety Courses he coordinated over the years.

He served the community by founding a Feed-the-Hungry program, which facilitated the processing of what would have otherwise been unused venison for the purpose of donation to churches, groups and organizations who would then use it to provide food to those with a need. This was only one of many ways he found to help groups and individuals over the years both while working and in retirement.

Even after retiring from the state of Georgia, Dennis continued his path in law enforcement. He was briefly with the Walton County Sheriff's Department and then the Social Circle City Police Department. And although he never actually worked in a firefighting capacity, a little known fact was that he was a certified fireman.

Dennis and Pam enjoyed many wonderful years living on acreage in Social Circle where Dennis was known to be on ATV's with his grandsons and nieces and nephews. He would create pop-up shooting ranges with targets for practicing recreational firearm use, building campfires for hot dog roasting and any of a host of other activities that the kids would find fun and interesting. His goal was to make lasting memories for them and share his love of being in the outdoors in hopes they would continue to enjoy the things he loved as they grew older.

Dennis loved God and was a passionate Christian. He may not be physically present, but remains in spirit. He was ready to be healthy and fully functioning in the presence of God. We will be one day reunited. He loved his wife, Pam, and all of his family more than any words could ever express and this world was a better place with Dennis in it. Now, Heaven has an awesome angel.

In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604. www.cfnega.org