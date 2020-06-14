Dennis Craig Hostetler was born on November 26, 1944. He went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. Craig was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ann Hostetler and Hardy Hostetler. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Donna Carroll Hostetler and his sister, Jan Hostetler McLean. He was a 1962 graduate of Avondale High School and kept in contact with many of his school friends. Craig worked for The Salvation Army for 44 years as an accountant in the Adult Rehabilitation Center's Command. He was loved and admired by his family and friends, and was a true inspiration to all that were privileged to know him. He had the most wonderful, energetic, contagious and positive outlook on life. His genuine love for life was a positive impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him. His big, bright blue eyes and his awesome smile was an encouraging influence on everyone he met. His love of people and his love for meaningful conversations drew people to him, and his knowledge and insight always enriched those around him. When one entered a room and knew Craig was there, he would always be pursued. His friendly, expressive, sincere and witty nature invariably attracted everyone to him. During his lifetime, Craig enjoyed many activities and hobbies. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He loved air shows and everything aviation related. He took sailplane lessons and was one flight away from his solo flight. He later fell and broke his arm and never got his sailplane pilot's license, but thoroughly enjoyed his flying lesson and the experience of flying. He always looked forward to the Indianapolis 500, watching all of the qualifying and the race. He was a lover of all things four legged, but had a special place in his heart for cats. Craig will always be missed but never forgotten. Private graveside services were held on June 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Kenny Rose and Rev. Stan Moss, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, www.mdff.org/make-a-gift. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

