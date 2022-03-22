Oxford, GA Dennis Percy Moore, Oxford, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 70. Mr. Moore was a spiritual man who loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He will be remembered for his gentle nature and the way he treated everyone with kindness and generosity. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Moore spent time in California and Mexico as a missionary and was a chef in Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up in Decatur and most recently resided in Conyers before moving to Merryvale Assisted Living five years ago. He valued the friendship of residents and staff at Merryvale, and continued to enjoy outings with family and friends. Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his father, Julian Percy Moore and his sister, Jennifer Moore Simonton.
Survivors include his mother, Merle R. Moore; sisters, Julie Strock (Carl), Jackie Cummins (Ian), Jamelle Teer (Preston); nieces and nephews, Christopher Strock (Ruth), John Strock (Betsy), Ian Gregory Cummins (Laura), Jessica Foster, Austin Grovenstein, Lisa Grovenstein, Andrea Carroll (Philip), Amanda Parker (Brian); as well as other loving family members.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for Mr. Moore at Mason Cemetery in Escambia County, Alabama at a later date.
