Conyers, GA One of the sweetest and most amazing women anyone would want to know passed away very unexpectedly this past Thursday which left her family and friends deeply saddened. Diann Shortt Marlow, 61, of Conyers, Georgia died the morning of September 30th, 2021.
A sweet, loving, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Diann leaves behind her best friend and husband of 41 years, Steve. Steve and Diann met in Virginia Beach, VA, her hometown, when Steve was stationed there. They married and had three energetic sons, Brandon, Jay, and Joey, which they did a fantastic job raising. Diann and Steve's family grew when their sons began to marry and have children. Her loving daughters Amy, Danielle, and Melissa had a total of seven children: Autumn, Summer, Lance, Addison, Tyler, Austin, and Ansley.
Diann loved her family, and she really enjoyed it when they would come and visit. She was an excellent cook and would cook some of the greatest meals. The only issue that she had was that she always tended to cook too much. Maybe it was out of habit with raising three growing boys or being the oldest of five kids. Either way, if you came to eat at Diann's house and you left hungry then it was your fault.
Diann was a successful banker in the Conyers area for many years, and she was known for making personal connections with her many clients. In her spare time, she volunteered with local charities. In 2008, Diann and Steve started their family heating and air conditioning business, and she would be the sweet lady that would answer when called. Diann could always be counted on to help anyone out that needed it, whether it was taking a neighbor to Doctors' appointments or helping someone with a momentary need, she was there. With a servant's heart, she lived by the Golden Rule.
Diann was preceded in death by her brother, John, and her mother and father, Constance (Connie) and Richard Shortt. She leaves behind her siblings: James, Robert, and Marian, nieces and nephews, and her cousin Barbara and family.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Marlow will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Fairview Memorial Gardens, in Stockbridge. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, October 6, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Camp Twin Lakes, in Rutledge, at https://camptwinlakes.org/.
This obituary was crafted with love and care by Diann's family.
