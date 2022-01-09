Covington, GA Dolores Ann Pickett, 87, of Covington, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Seasons Hospice. She was born in Washington, DC to the late Bernard and Mary Cady. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Philip Morris Pickett; and brothers, John Cady, Charles Cady, and Stephen Cady.
Dolores always took care of everyone. She also enjoyed reading, gardening flowers and vegetables, as well as bird watching and feeding the birds. Dolores also loved her kitty cat Sigmond. She enjoyed going to the mountains. She was a dedicated employee of Harper's in Covington for over 20 years and later worked as a sales associate at Walmart in Conyers. Dolores was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
Dolores's memory will always be cherished by her children and their spouses, Patricia Martin of Newborn, James and Margaret Pickett of Maryland, Debra Thacker of Newborn, Lisa and Matthew Copeland of Cumming, and Gregory Pickett of Covington; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Pickett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
