Dolores Buggay
Conyers, GA
Dolores "Dee" Buggay
Dolores (Dee) Hardeman Buggay passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Marian Hardeman, Sr.; husband, Al D. Buggay Jr; sister, Virginia Clay, and brother, Forrest Hardeman Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Alan Barber; granddaughter Nastassia Barber; siblings, Barbara and Thomas Thurston, Tony and Luan Hardeman. Dee was born in Winterville Georgia. She graduated from Winterville High School where she was Valedictorian and Captain of the Cheerleading squad. After high school she went to the University of Georgia where she majored in Elementary Education. She taught school in Jefferson Georgia until she decided to stay home with her daughter. She later worked for Grants department store in Decatur as Assistant Office Manager. In 1974 she moved to Conyers and started working at the City of Conyers. She worked her way up from clerk to Human Resources Director. She was very active in the work done with the Olympics in 1996 and getting the Georgia International Horse Park ready for the events. The City created a "Dee Buggay Award of Excellence" in her honor. Each year they present this award to an employee that they feel best lives up to her standards. She retired from the City of Conyers in 2015. Dee was very active in clubs and civic groups. She was President of the American Business Women's Association, Secretary of the Conyers Kiwanis, Clerk at Rockdale Baptist Church, Treasurer of her Sunday school class, and a member of Easter Star. She was awarded the "Zeller Award" one of the highest in Kiwanis. Dee always put others in front of herself and was eager to help her family, friends, and co-workers in any way she could. She was an amazing mother and grandmother as well as a blessing to so many others! She was loved by many and will be greatly missed! A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to; Rockdale Baptist Church or the Rockdale Emergency Relief Community Food Bank.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Buggay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

