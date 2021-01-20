Don Allison Bowman

Johnson City, TN Don A. Bowman, 92, died unexpectedly of natural causes on January 15, 2021, at Quillen VA Hospital. He was born February 5, 1928, in Tellford, TN, the son of Benjamin M. Bowman and Essie Mae (Taylor) Bowman.
Don graduated from University of Tennessee with a Master's in Animal Husbandry. Following graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Army. He met his wife, Emily Joyce Dennis at the University of Tennessee and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in September. They moved to D.C, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Twin Falls, ID, and Ogden, UT, for his job as an animal buyer for Swift & Company. They eventually settled in Conyers, GA, in 1971 and opened Bow-Mar Nursery & Landscaping. The business thrived for 26 years with Don retiring at age 70. Don was an active member of the Conyers Presbyterian Church Choir, served on various civic committees and an avid gardener. Don & Joyce relocated to Johnson City, TN, in 2017 to be closer to family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Bowman. Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce Bowman, are his daughters Lee Ann Bowman and her boyfriend Ryan Reynolds of Johnson City, TN, and Alison (Bowman) Jones and her husband Blake Jones of Greensboro, NC, sister-in-law Evelyn Bowman of Erwin, TN, sister-in-law Betty Reid of Seattle, WA, niece Vicki (Bowman) Jackson and her husband Mickey of Unicoi, TN, nephew Ben Bowman and his wife Teresa of Johnson City, TN, and nephew Rodney Shutt and his partner Gary Davis of Seattle, WA.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Don can make donations to Conyers Presbyterian Church Choir Fund, 911 North Main St, NW, Conyers, GA, 30012.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.