Covington, GA Mr. Don Franks, age 85, of Covington, Georgia passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born April 24, 1936 in Marion County, Alabama to Arlin and Dealie Franks who have preceded him in death. Mr. Franks was a trucker, preacher at heart and, pastored in the Freewill Baptist denomination in South Georgia. He always wanted everyone to be saved and would travel across the street in his wheelchair to witness. Mr. Franks was very passionate about his faith; he would forward his devotional emails to his family every morning. He could be heard praying for everyone that he knew every single night. Mr. Franks took pride in knowing that all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were saved. He enjoyed discussing Conservative politics and would "fuss" at the television when he did not like what he heard. Mr. Franks was also an avid viewer of T.V. Detective Shows. He had such a big heart for everyone and animals, especially kittens. Along with his parents, Mr. Franks is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Chambless and Shelby Hill. Mr. Franks is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nellie Jo Franks; children, Janis Hoover (Bob), Linda Weathersby, and Donna Kane (Mark); grandchildren, Cara Eck (Andy), Missy Martin (Vernon), Allison Middlebrooks (Chris), and Georgia Kane; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Gavin Martin, Tanner and Ava Middlebrooks, Colby and TJ Eck; many nieces and nephews, other family members and close friends. A gathering of friends will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Mr. Franks home.

