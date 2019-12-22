Covington
Donald Cronic
Donald Mack Cronic, 81, of Covington, passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Jackson County, GA to Jasper W. and Ruby Boggs Cronic. Donald retired after 41 years with Anning-Johnson Construction where he was a member of Carpenter's Local #225. After that he worked 2 years with Ferguson Company. He loved to work in his woodshop and his yard. His hobbies also included reading western books. Donald enjoyed play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When his sons were younger, Donald coached them in Little League ball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Washington and Ruby Cronic; son, Donald Mack Cronic, Jr; and sister, Dot Sears. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Annette Cronic of Covington; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim Cronic of Covington, Jeff and Nancy Cronic of Newborn; grandchildren, Lisa and Chris Longdin, Lane Cronic, Zach Cronic, Trey Cronic, Erica Cronic, Leslie and Doug Swain, Madison Cronic, Jade Cole, Brian and Mhina Bowers; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Jackson, Zoey, Hudson, Mackinzie, Jackson Riley, Wynter, Audrey; great great-grandchild, Adrian; siblings, Martha Wheeler of Lithia Springs, Betty and Larry Keever of Social Circle, Sue and Ottie Brown of Madison, Mildred and Donnie Whitten of Buckhead, David and Janet Cronic of Madison; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11 am - 1 pm. Procession with Graveside Service at Buckhead Cemetery in Buckhead/Morgan County with Rev. David Cronic officiating will follow. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
