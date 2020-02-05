Conyers
Donald Ray Hayes
Donald Ray Hayes, 73, of Conyers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. Donald had various hobbies which included auto mechanics, gambling, and enjoyed watching western movies. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was born in Lithonia, GA to the late Virgil Russell and Maudie (Cash) Hayes. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Laura Juanita Hayes of Conyers; sons, Don Miner of Charleston, SC, Dana Hayes of Powell, TN, Keith Hayes and Daniel Hayes, both of Conyers; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside Service for Donald will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 pm at Sodom Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Road @ Norris Lake, Conyers, GA with Rev. Brian McCollough officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Wheeler Funeral Home, Covington, GA. Condolences may be made online at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Hayes, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.