Donald Parks

Doraville
Donald L. Parks
Donald L. Parks, age 81, of Doraville, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Funeral services for Donald will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Mark Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donald was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsmen, who enjoyed telling jokes and playing cards.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Grace Mildred Davis Parks; grandson, Chase Parks; brother, Joel Ernest Parks. He was a loving husband of 62 years to Patricia Ann Parks of Doraville, GA. Loving father to, Don and Kee Parks of Crawford, GA, Larry Parks of Doraville, GA, Joey and Jill Parks of Loganville, GA; loving grandfather to Alison, Chip and Ashleigh, Trey and Alisha, Chad, Josh, Jordan and Clint, Jacob and Jeremy; loving great-grandfather to Austin, Bodie, and Miller; brother to, Billy Hansel and Linda Parks of Buford, GA, Sarah and Stanley Martin of Buford, GA, Jerry and Judy Parks of Buford, GA; brother and sister in-laws, Marilyn McDaniel of Winder, GA, Richard Maxey of Winder, GA, Fred and Sue Bolden of Winder, GA, Bill and Bobbie House of Winder, GA, and Mercer and Susan Everett of Auburn, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
