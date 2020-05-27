Donald Raabe

Convington



Donald Henry Raabe



Donald Henry Raabe, 74, of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa to the late Arthur and Glady Muckendorfer Raabe. Donald proudly served his country for 7 1/2 years in the U S Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman, loved books, especially Westerns. He traveled all over parts of the country. Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Staples Raabe. Donald is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Stephanie and Gustavo Solano of Covington, Kimberly Raabe of Covington; grandchildren, Emily, Kris, Timmy, Breanna, Shanna, Jose and Gustavo; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Taylor, Henry, Alisana, Serenity, Ian and Adrian; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rich and Cindy Raabe of Iowa, Rod and Mary Raabe of Ohio; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are scheduled at this time.



