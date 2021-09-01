Donna Foust

Conyers, GA Donna Foust, age 61 of Conyers, died Monday, August 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Jay Foust; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon and Mark Delflippis, Morgane Earwood; granddaughter, Ruby Lea Deflippis; sister, Angel Barnes. Donna was married to her loving husband, Jay, for 27 wonderful years. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Conyers. Donna had an infectious laugh and smile, if anyone needed a friend, she was there. She held strong in her faith and you could tell that by how positive and loving she was. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Conyers with Pastor John Mark Oliver officiating. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to Casey Grist, 5637 Wooded Valley Way, Flowery Branch, Ga 30542 or online at www.byelorussianmission.org with credit being given to Casey Grist Missionary. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

