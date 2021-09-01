Conyers, GA Donna Foust, age 61 of Conyers, died Monday, August 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Jay Foust; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon and Mark Delflippis, Morgane Earwood; granddaughter, Ruby Lea Deflippis; sister, Angel Barnes. Donna was married to her loving husband, Jay, for 27 wonderful years. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Conyers. Donna had an infectious laugh and smile, if anyone needed a friend, she was there. She held strong in her faith and you could tell that by how positive and loving she was. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Conyers with Pastor John Mark Oliver officiating. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to Casey Grist, 5637 Wooded Valley Way, Flowery Branch, Ga 30542 or online at www.byelorussianmission.org with credit being given to Casey Grist Missionary. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Grin n barrett said:The liberal judges need to re-read their oath and job description. Their job isn't to write laws, it is to rule on the law as written. Their e…
Latest News
- Three doses of Covid-19 vaccine are likely needed for full protection, Fauci says
- ASK AMY: Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids
- Russian cosmonauts conduct first of 11 spacewalks for new space station module
- HEALTH: Mom is convinced nighttime sounds have a name
- LETTER: Let's use American Rescue Plan funds in an equitable manner
Most Popular
Articles
- Covington Police detective fired after domestic dispute
- Covington woman killed in domestic dispute
- HEALTH: Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective for most people
- COMMENTARY: Piedmont Newton Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinated
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Sheriff Ezell Brown elected secretary-treasurer of Georgia Sheriffs’ Association
- Suspect steals mortuary van, leads police on chase as body rolls out of van
- Rockdale County Judge Phinia Aten leads ABA special judicial group
- Health Department opens COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers
- Piedmont Rockdale to add in-patient beds, update other departments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.