Dora Jean Wells Wasendorf Smith, age 81, of Conyers, went to her long-awaited home in heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019. She retired from Lithonia Lighting as a products specification clerk after over 30 years of service. Dora Jean was a life-long member of Turner Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was affectionately known as "Granny" to generations of children not her own. She was known for her sense of humor, strong will and determination which helped her as she raised her six children. Dora Jean was preceded in death by her parents, George Robert and Bertha Mae Lackey Wells; husband, Leo L. Wasendorf, Jr.; grandson, Brett David Wasendorf; great-granddaughter, Emarie June Hays; brothers, Robert Emory Wells, Thomas Dennard Wells, Richard Daniel Wells, Larry Eugene Wells, and Joseph Wells; sisters, Bertha Alice Wells Poole, Jewel Elizabeth Wells Goss, Naomi Ruth Wells Griffin, Lila Betty Wells Knight; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Poole, Hazel Wells, Robert Goss, Ruby Wells, Ophelia Wells, Jerry Griffin, and Gene Knight. Surviving are her six, children and their companions, Winona and Jerry Wilkerson, Len Wasendorf, Tony and Beverly Wasendorf, Ramona and Larry Waltman, Tommy and Nicole Wasendorf, and Ricky and Missy Wasendorf; husband, Teddy Ray Smith, Sr.; step-children, Alan Smith and Susan Langhoff and husband, Glenn; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, George and Janie Wells; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, September 12, at Turner Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Tim Chupp, Rev. Lanny Myers, Rev. Michael Green, Rev. Farrell Wilkins and Rev. Richard Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 Wednesday at Henry Funeral Home Lithonia.
