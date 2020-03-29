Dore Collier
Greensboro, GA
Mrs. Dore Gail Collier (Fagge)
Dore Gail Fagge Collier
September 9, 1943March 17, 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and disciple of Christ, Gail Fagge Collier, passed away on March 17, 2020 after complications from a sudden respiratory illness at the age of 76.
Gail Fagge Collier was preceded in death by her parents (Claude L. Fagge and Lily Lunary Pyrtle Fagge). Known to most as Gail Collier, she is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Joseph Woodly Collier, her devoted daughter Ashley Collier Clark, and her grandson Lincoln Alexander Clark (Nashville, TN). Gail Collier is also survived by her younger brother Carl Larry Fagge and his wife Rebecca Pace Fagge (High Point, NC), her niece Anne Marie and husband Daniel Stevenson (Idaho); her extended Collier family sister-in-law Becky and husband Warren Blanchard, Niece Nikki and husband Gigi Marie, grandnephew Caleb Carruth (Maryland); brother-in-law Don and wife JoEllen Collier, nephew Wes and wife Taylor Collier, niece Lindsey and husband Paul Nielsen of Durham, NC, as well as, her newly arrived grandniece (Lily Stevenson) and two grandnephew's (Eli Collier and Walker Nielsen).
Born, Dore Gail Fagge, to Lunary and Claude Fagge, Gail graduated from J. M. Moorhead High School in Eden, N.C. and attended Greensboro School of Nursing in North Carolina where she earned her LPN. Known to many as Nurse Gail, she enjoyed her many years of working in the OB-GYN profession; however, she was most happy in her role as wife and mother. No husband felt loved and cared for more than her Joe, no daughter was more adored than Ashley, and no grandson more spoiled with love than Lincoln.
The things most important to Gail were serving her Christian community, taking care of her family and being with her friends. Gail was deeply involved at the Greensboro First United Methodist Church in various leadership and service roles throughout her membership. Any organization or group that Gail became involved in, you could count on her to become a leader and a trusted member as well as a friend for life. Gail loved to garden and spent many seasons with her hands in the soil planting. She was a member of both the Greensboro Garden Club and the Conyers Garden Club. In addition to serving the community, Gail was a longtime member of the sorority Beta Sigma Phi ETA Beta Chapter and those friendships are some of her most cherished and became an extended family. For this North Carolina transplant, those friendships created some of her most cherished memories.
The months preceding her passing were difficult due to a major injury. However, Gail made tremendous progress due to the love and support of her husband, Joe Collier, and the extensive family, friends and church community (First United Methodist Church of Greensboro). Her strong fighting spirit and faith in the Lord during these last few weeks was evident to all that came in contact with her. Gail felt the love and support of so many around herthe best gift and the reward of a life well lived. Indeed, Gail Fagge Collier lived for her God and Savior Jesus Christ and is being rewarded in his Kingdom for Eternity. The family requests memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 216, Greensboro, GA 30642, American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree St., Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303 or you may have a memorial tree planted in memory of Gail.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
