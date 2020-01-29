Conyers, GA
Doris Davidson
Doris Davidson, age 79 of Conyers, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulie and Gertrude Bailey and son, Steven Davidson. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Davidson; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Davidson and Robert Keown; siblings, Jimmy Bailey, Lynell and Fred Chance, John and Bess Bailey; granddaughter, Kelsey Keown; many nieces and nephews. Doris was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church and she also enjoyed traveling, planting flowers and shopping. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Dr. Dave Benson officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38111. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com
. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
