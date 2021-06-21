Covington, GA Doris Jean Hothem, of Covington, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the age of 86. Mrs. Hothem was born and raised in Porterdale where she was a member of Porterdale Baptist Church and loved her community. Known by her family and friends as the "fiery redhead" she was always the life of the party and very outgoing who loved her family dearly. Mrs. Hothem was preceded in death by her sons, Dana Andrews, Marshall Andrews; parents, Hoyt and Thelma Grier.
Survivors include her loving husband, Earl Hothem; step-son, Eric Hothem (Stacie) grandchildren, Christie Robinson (Philip), Stacy Guin (Tony), David Andrews (Lauren), Aaron Hothem, Annberlee Hothem; great-grandchildren, Ethan Guin, Brayden Guin, Isaac Guin, Abbigail Robinson, Addie Andrews, Luke Andrews; sister, Hazel Cawthon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Hothem was held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor David Wheeler officiating.
