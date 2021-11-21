Travelers Rest, SC Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) McCart Cornwell of Travelers Rest, SC died peacefully on November 9, 2021 at Spring Park Senior Living. Dot was born on April 25, 1925 in Conyers, GA and married Hugh Whitaker Cornwell on October 25, 1946. Dot was a longtime resident of Conyers as well as Hartwell, GA, where they relocated in 1983 to enjoy retirement.
Dot graduated from Conyers High School and attended the Greenleaf Business School in Atlanta, GA. She worked as a secretary at the Georgia Power Office and was a legal secretary with the law office of Vaughn and Barksdale in Conyers. Dot was a member of the First Baptist Church of Conyers and later a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell.
Dot was a special lady who had an engaging personality, befriended many, gave freely of her attention and time, and was quite the competitor on the golf course.
Dot is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Cornwell; her parents, Walter and Ruth McCart; her sisters, Lavinia Lindley, Olivia Haydel, and Hilda Corry. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Trainer of Conyers; her sons, Larry (Nancy) Cornwell, Wayne Cornwell, and Keith (Karen) Cornwell; her grandchildren, Kacy (Trip) Lehn, Jonathan (Caitlin) Cornwell, and David Cornwell; her great-grandchildren, Carson, Brooks, and Collin Lehn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 11:00AM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Scott Ward Funeral Home/Green Meadows Memorial Gardens (699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA, 30012), with a graveside service immediately following at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes Foundation Tribute Program in memory of Dorothy Cornwell.
