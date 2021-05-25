Covington, GA Dorothy Daniel, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 85. A devoted and dedicated mother, Mrs. Daniel loved her children and grandchildren dearly and enjoyed cooking for them on Sundays. She enjoyed her flowers, watching hummingbirds and playing Bingo. Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Swain Daniel, Jr.; sons, Thomas John, Mike Daniel; parents, Jesse Lee and Gladys Irene Davis; one sister; three brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennie Bond, Felicia Ward; son, Tim Daniel; grandchildren, Shannon Daniel, Wendy Phillips, Ryan Daniel, Bryan Daniel (Jesse), Felicia Cook, Justin Daniel; ten great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Daniel was held Friday, May 28, 2021, 2:00 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.
