Conyers, GA Doris L. Upton of Conyers, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 84. Mrs. Upton was a longtime resident of Rockdale County, and a 1956 graduate of Orangeburg Regional Hospital Nursing School where she obtained a three-year Nursing Degree. In 1968, she and her family moved to Conyers where she was Head Registered Nurse at Newton Hospital from 1968 to 1969. Mrs. Upton then began a teaching career in DeKalb County where she taught Allied Health, a pioneering health class as an introduction to high school students for a nursing career.

After teaching, she became the Social Services Director for Economic Opportunities of Atlanta, in Rockdale County. Mrs. Upton was instrumental, along with Olivia Haydell, in bringing the Senior Citizens Center, Meals on Wheels, Sheltering Arms and Clothes Closet programs to Rockdale County in the mid 1970's. Mrs. Upton retired from Social Services to join her husband in their family construction firm. In 1996, she and her partners built Village Antiques in Milstead, GA. This business utilized her love of antiques and her passion for traveling the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawton and Betty Livingston; sisters, Reba Huckabee, Audrey Grant; brothers, Cecil Livingston, Wade Livingston, Grady Livingston, Raliegh Livingston.

Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Upton; daughters and son-in-law, Cyndi Upton, Teri and Allen Gray; son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Kay Upton; grandchildren, Nicole Armburst, Shane Sample, Chandler Gray; great-grandchildren, Jaylin Daniel, Jagger Powers, Camden Sample; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a small, private graveside service for Mrs. Upton was held Monday, July 27, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Tom Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Upton's honor to the Alzheimer's Association - Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Oaks at Ashton Hills for the outstanding care and love Mrs. Upton received from everyone - especially the Horizon's Memory Care Unit.