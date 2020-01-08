Covington
Doug Bruns
Doug Bruns of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Mr. Bruns attended Rockdale Baptist Church and was a resident of Covington for fifty years. He enjoyed working alongside his friend, Darren Kirkpatrick, as a contractor for several construction companies over the years. Mr. Bruns was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Bruns; parents, Robert and Vivienne Bruns; sister, Toni Wallace; brother, Marty Bruns.
Survivors include his daughters, Karen Bruns, Jennifer Bruns; sisters-in-law, Pam Hale and husband, Jimmy, Marilyn Bruns; brother-in-law, Jack Hood and wife, C.J.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends that he made over the years.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Bruns will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Rockdale Baptist Church, 1295 Smyrna Road SW, in Conyers, with Rev Billy Moss officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church, one hour prior to his service, from 10:00 A.M.11:00 A.M.
