FAYETTEVILLE
Durward Foxworth
Durward Gene Foxworth of Fayetteville, Georgia was born September 22, 1943 in Gastonia, NC and died September 21, 2019 in Brigham City, UT. Durward lived a full 75 years and was determined to not be 76! Preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Emily Joan Denney-Foxworth of Carroll County, Georgia, his mother Carolyn Sanders Foxworth and brother Kerry Foxworth. Durward is survived by his wife Susan Foxworth, sister Janet Johnson, son Paul Foxworth and wife Melonee Foxworth, daughter Jennifer (Maynard) Yates and husband Timothy Yates, grandchildren Joshua Foxworth and his wife Shaeli, Joseph Foxworth, Abbigayle Foxworth, Jacob Maynard, Emmalee Maynard, Jonathan Foxworth, Jared Foxworth, and nephews Craig Johnson, Charlie Foxworth, and niece Laura Foxworth. Durward was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and lived a life based on his beliefs. Durward was a kind man who never met a stranger. He was loved by many for his sincerity, kindness, generosity and humor. He almost always had a positive caring nature and wonderful attitude. Services will be held on Oct. 12 at the Fayetteville Church of Jesus Christ of later day saints at 1pm
