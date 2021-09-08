Conyers, GA Dyanne Fountain, a Conyers resident for 42 years, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 72. Mrs. Fountain was a former employee of Parker & Son Screen and Glass, and she retired from Rockdale County School System as a bus driver. On Sundays she attended Hyde's Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Fountain enjoyed cooking and canning, and when she wasn't cooking, she was doing crafts and crocheting projects. Mrs. Fountain adored her family. Mrs. Fountain was preceded by her husband, Jimmy Fountain; son, Matt Fountain; daughter, Krissi McDaniel; parents (father) and Vivian King; and brother, Butch King.
Mrs. Fountain is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Darrell Holbrook; grandchildren, Bryan Fountain, Taylor Fountain, Tyler Holbrook, Jordan Holbrook, Madyson Holbrook, Tristan McDaniel, Haley McDaniel, Jake Love, Kylee Love; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cason, Payton, Riley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Fountain was held Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.