Edward Franklin Shultz, age 93 of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Cumberland, Maryland. Edward was born on November 14, 1926 in Akron, OH to the late Franklin & Margaret Hausman Shultz. Unfortunately, his father died tragically in a small plane accident in 1928. His mother soon moved with Ed back to her hometown of Cumberland, Maryland, and remarried in 1931 to Edward Brookman, who raised Ed as his own. In 1943 Ed met Wanda Hammond at the local roller rink, his favorite pastime. Their relationship blossomed and they were married on October 21, 1945. Ed graduated from the University of Maryland in1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to a 33 year career with Hercules Inc. Over the course of his career Ed worked on projects involving many innovations in technology, from explosives (ABL, Maryland), Minuteman ICBM missiles (Bachus, UT), plastic extrusion (Research Center, DE), gas charged detonation (Port Ewen, NY), and finally to non-woven fibers (Covington, GA). Ed loved to travel and took his children on numerous camping trips during their years growing up in Utah. After he retired in 1986, Ed and Wanda traveled more than they were home. They crisscrossed the U.S. many times, and after acquiring a motorhome in late 1990s, drove to Alaska twice. They also traveled extensively in Europe, always renting a car and exploring on their own. This led to many unexpected adventures, like having to sleep in deserted army barracks in Poland when no other accommodations could be found, or having their car stolen in Barcelona. Ed loved to tinker and fix things; cars, appliances, and any type of home repair. Nothing was beyond his interest and abilities. His children, who were his helpers while growing up, learned many skills that would help them, more than they could have ever imagined, in their adult life. His sense of humor and sense of adventure, his love of learning, and above all, his love of family, are all things that will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Ed was a Veteran of the United States Army Air Corps and was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Wanda Shultz, his granddaughter, Christine Poole, and his sister, Eloise Corwell. Ed is survived by his children, Ted & Jeanie Shultz of McDonough, GA, Tim & Xiao Shultz of Gaithersburg, MD, Lisa Norris & David Hawks of Navarre, FL, Lara & J.R. Hayes of Buford, GA, Julie & Fletcher Poole of Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Sonya Craft, Lydia Smith, Bonnie Feldman, Kelly Shultz, Ian Norris, Lyla Avera, Bob Poole; great grandchildren, Lillian Feldman, June Feldman, Cecilia Smith; siblings, Joseph Brookman of Cumberland, MD, Elaine Veronneau of Burlington, VT, Marjorie & Dennis Boyd of Cumberland, MD; and special friend and caregiver, Betty Deramus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.comArrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.
