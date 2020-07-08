Edith Jean Ammons Tanner, age 90 of Conyers, died Friday, July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Tanner; son, Dr. David Ellis, Sr.; parents Jesse and Anna Ammons. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Humphries, David Joseph (Jessica) Ellis, Jr., Daniel Joseph (Nikki) Ellis, Devin Ellis; great-grandchildren, Daniella Ellis, Cadence Ellis, Dylan Ellis, Wyatt Ellis, Kennedy Ellis. Mrs. Tanner was a graduate of Etowah High School, Class of '48. She was retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company. Edith loved horseback riding as well as her dogs. She was a faithful member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

