Conyers, GA On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Edward Francis Fink, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully at Grady Hospital at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Fink, his mother, Phyllis Fink Gillotti, his stepfather, Louis Gillotti, and his sister, Laura Gillotti. He is survived by his devoted wife, Edwina Fink, sisters, Luanne Choppy (Ralph) and Linda Bruner, son, Edward Fink, daughter, Larissa Moulton, and stepdaughter, Stephanie Blomberg (John). He is also survived by five grandchildren Morgan Scott, Natasha Scott, Eddie Fink, Ansley Blomberg, Elisabeth Blomberg as well as six great grandchildren Kyrstin, Korra, Amariella, Kolten, Kaysen, Nakota and several nieces and nephews.

Ed grew up in Connecticut where he owned a NAPA auto part store and was a volunteer EMT before moving to Arizona where he became a purchasing agent. He later moved to Conyers, GA and joined the print shop at BioLab where he retired in 2004.

The family thanks you for all the kind words and prayers during this difficult time.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Scot Ward Funeral Services, Conyers, GA.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Fink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.