Sautee Nachoochee Edward "Jack" Jackson Anthony Edward Jackson (Jack) Anthony, Sr, 85, of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, formerly of Conyers, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Lee & Josie Anthony; siblings, Ola Mae Anthony, Frank Anthony, Hazel Anthony, Rhettie Wood, and Leon Anthony. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jean Anthony; son, Edward (Eddie) Jackson & Christina Anthony, Jr.; daughter, Connie Anthony; grandchildren, Lee & Stefanie Anthony, Rhett & Kathryn Anthony, Sam Stellberg; 3 great grandchildren, Boone Anthony, Ridge Anthony & Braden Phillips. Mr. Anthony was born and raised in Covington and live in Conyers for over 50 years. He worked over 30 years for the US Postal Service as mail carrier and Postmaster and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Conyers for 25 years, helped start North Rockdale Baptist Church and most recently was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church in Loganville for over 25 years. He loved teaching his Sunday School class and preparing Wednesday night suppers. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Scot Ward Funeral Home in Conyers, GA. Funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Rev. J.B. Graham and Rev. Eddie Anthony officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadows Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. , GA

