CONYERS
Edward McGehee, III
At 91 Edward Whitfield McGehee III passed Saturday morning 9/14/2019. There were no services held; his body was donated to medical science. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Billie Reese McGehee. They have resided in the home they built in Rockdale County since 1965. Ed's parents were from the Grant Park area.
Ed was a Tech High grad, a Golden Gloves boxer champ, and a Korean War vet before he followed in his dad's footsteps as a Master Electrician.
Ed and Billie had two children, Sharron in 1953 (spouse Robert Moseley) and Eddie IV in 1958, who passed suddenly in 2012. He is survived by his wife and son Pam and Evan.
Ed was known as a man of high integrity professionally and personally. He was a life-long reader on subjects including agriculture, animals, and the Scriptures. He didn't work on the Seventh day in order to keep the Fourth commandment.
He was sometimes tolerated, often enjoyed, always loved; he will be missed.
