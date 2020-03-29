Edward Rockers
Conyers, GA
Edward Frank Rockers
Edward Frank Rockers, age 68 of Conyers, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Kathleen Rockers, brother, Patrick Rockers. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Rockers; sons and daughters-in-law, Luke and Annette Rockers, Dan and Stefani Rockers; grandchildren, Mark Rockers, Lillian Rockers, Evan Rockers, Spencer Rockers; brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Katie Rockers; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and James Poss. Edward was married for 46 glorious years to the love of his life, Brenda. He served proudly in our United Sates Air Force as well as worked for AT&T for 46 years. He was a member of St. Pius X and while attending, became a Chapter member of the Knights of Columbus. Edward enjoyed doing and being a part of many things in life. He loved hunting, he was a scout master, knife maker, hunting instructor, in Georgia and Kansas, as well as many other talents that he possessed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to H.A.L.L. Fund, Hope And Love of the Laity, fund; P.O. Box 236 Garnett, KS 66032. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Rockers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.