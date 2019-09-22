Conyers, GA
Edward Bailey Thompson
Edward Bailey Thompson, 90, of Conyers stepped into Glory with His Savior Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019.
After graduating from Humes High School in Memphis, TN, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he met wife of 62 years, Gailya Smith Thompson, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering and began his career. Edward retired from Fischbach and Moore in 1987 and enjoyed his many friends at Heritage Hills Baptist Church where he was a member.
"Papa" enjoyed his last four days at a beach condo in Gulf Shores, Alabama with family, their spouses and his four great grand kiddos. He was the kindest most honorable man, never complained about anything, always looking for the best in everyone, knowing God was in control of all things. Edward will be missed for his patience, wisdom and abundant love for all.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Casper and Vienna Morrison Thompson along with his brothers James C. Thompson Jr., John D. Thompson, and two grandsons, Andrew Bailey Moore and Jonathan Edward Moore.
Surviving are his wife Gailya Smith Thompson, children Caroline T. Moore (Timothy Moore) Tehachapi, CA, Jennifer T. Dillon (Michael Dillon) Gainesville, Ga., and Bailey Thompson (Lindsay Thompson) Huntsville, Al. "Papa" was adored by his seven grandchildren, Drake Dillon of Gainesville GA, Kelsey Ellison of Houston, TX, Calilee Watson of Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Abigail Murphy of Houston, TX, Savannah Price of Ann Arbor, MI and Daniel and Levi Thompson of Huntsville, AL, and four great grandchildren.
The family is planning private memorial services.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Heritage Hills Baptist Church, Faith Commitment Missions, 2987 Hwy. 212, Conyers, GA 30094.
Services in care of Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
