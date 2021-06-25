Edward Young

Conyers, GA Edward Wilson Young, Sr., age 93 of Conyers, died Friday, June 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nadine Young; parents, Charles and Lucille Young; son, Kimsey P. Young, M.D.; daughters-in-law, Lisette Young and Elizabeth Young. He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Nell Young; son, Edward Wilson Young, Jr.; son, Thomas Brown Young and spouse, Ted Gonzaga; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Thomas Grimes; brother, James Young; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Young was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church where he was involved with the Emmanuel Sunday School Class, Young at Heart and the Jubilee choir. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Mason. Edward enjoyed many trips with his family and will be missed. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Frank Daws, Bro. George Waddy, and Rev. Brian Alexander officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or those desiring may make donations to Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
