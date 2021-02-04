Edwin Ed McDonald

Conyers, GA On Friday, January 29, 2021, Edwin (Ed) Paul McDonald Loving husband and father of two, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 72. Ed was born on October 30, 1948 in Newnan, GA. and was raised by his grandparents George & Eula Akins. He served in Vietnam from 1968-69 in the U S Army as a Specs Radio Operator in Company B, 1st Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division 26 Infantry. He held the Army Commendation Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge as well as a Purple Heart. On April 28th, 1972 he married Sherry Collins of Tifton, and together they lived in Rockdale County for more than 35 years where Ed worked in the Drywall business. He loved his Family and Friends, enjoyed woodworking an taking care of his yards. He was known for helping anyone in need and his great sense of humor. Survived by his wife, Sherry McDonald; his daughter, Carrie Knight; his son in law Tony Knight; granddaughters Alley & Gabby Knight; His son, Jonathan McDonald; cousins, Betty Jo, Butch & Allen Barnes, Carolyn Sue Bob, Beth & Ben Compton; and many more loving family members. He will be laid to Rest at the Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life for Family and Friends will Be held at a future date. In lieu of Flowers please consider making a donation to Cancer Research.

