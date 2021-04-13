Conyers, GA Elaine King, age 70 of Conyers, died Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley King, Sr.; parents, Lew Allen and Norma Wigley; brother, Lew Allen Wigley, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Jeremy Adams; son, Robert King; grandchildren, Heather Hamby, Wyatt Hamby; brother, Tim Wigley; sister-in-law, Tammy Wigley. Elaine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at East View Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
