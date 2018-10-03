Eldon Duke

Oxford, GA
Eldon Swan Duke
Eldon Swan Duke, of Oxford, GA passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Piedmont Rockdale, at the age of 85.
He was born in Victory, GA to the late David B. and Mae (Maxwell) Duke. Eldon was a devoted husband, dad, and Papa. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. His hobbies included gardening and traveling. He loved dogs. Eldon is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Diane Duke of Oxford; children, Lisa and Tom Weickardt of Milwaukee, WI, Kim and Robert Voegeli of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Alex Weickardt of Tempe, AZ, Dillon and Ashley Voegeli of Woodstock, GA, and Bailey Voegeli, of Buford, GA. A memorial service for Eldon will be held Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, 2700 Gum Creek Road, Oxford, GA 30054 with Preacher Ron Hieber officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm in the fellowship hall prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS Atlanta, 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
