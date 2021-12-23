Conyers, GA Eleanor Housworth, age 87 of Conyers, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents: father, Charles A. Hynson Jr.; mother, Lois Mae Hynson; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Housworth; brother, Charles A. Hynson III; and sister, Virginia Perkins. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alton Housworth Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Renee Housworth; daughter, Debbie Housworth; granddaughter and husband, Rachel and Jake Collins; two great-grandchildren, Ezra and Eliza Collins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eleanor was a long-time member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and a founding member of the Smyrna Youth Camp. She served as Chairman of the Smyrna Presbyterian Church Building Fund. She and her husband were partners in various family business ventures (RV and Real-Estate). Funeral services were held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Smyrna Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jim Martin as officiant. Interment followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smyrna Cemetery Trust, 2890 Georgia Hwy 212, Suite A-281, Conyers, Ga 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal …
-
tomgahunter said:
Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Developer plans liquor store to replace Seven Gables Restaurant
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale deputy arrested following high-speed chase with state troopers
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Conyers Police Department’s K9 Briscoe receives donation of body armor
- Rivian deal called 'transformative'
- Prime Rib Roast Au Jus Perfect Every Time! No Fail
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Frank Nolan Nesbit
- Melissa Sinyard
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.