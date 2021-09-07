Eleanor Sally Hinkle

Conyers, GA Eleanor Nadine 'Sally' Hinkle, age 90 of Conyers, died Friday, September 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Isiah Hinkle; sons, Robert Clifton Hinkle, Thomas Andy Hinkle; parents, Bernice and Capitola Conley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Abbie and Kevin Walter; sister, Linda Sessions; grandchildren, Luke, Lindsey, and Lori Brown; and great-grandchildren, Everett, MJ, and Zoey. Sally was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, painting, and doing crafts. A Memorial Service was held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Justin Adams officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
