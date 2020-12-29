Monroe, GA Elizabeth 'Beth' Bryson Brown, age 47 of Monroe, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald W. Bryson and daughter, Emily Agnes Brown. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Scott Brown; son, Russell Gerald Brown; mother, Linda Bryson; sisters and spouses, Jill and Kent Henson, Wendy and Andre Papalexis, Amy and Bill Woods, Nancy and Jason Robbins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Beth Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mac and Amy Brown; nephews, nieces and great-nieces. Beth graduated from Georgia State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She spent her career working in Mother Baby units pursuing her passion of taking care of mothers and their newborns. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make a donation to The March of Dimes Chapter of Gwinnett County, P. O. Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006 https://www.marchofdimes.org/local/in-your-area.aspx. A private service will be held; interment will follow at Green Memorial Gardens. A public visitation will be held Friday, January 1, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID concerns, family will not attend visitation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.

