Monroe, GA Elizabeth 'Beth' Bryson Brown, age 47 of Monroe, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald W. Bryson and daughter, Emily Agnes Brown. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Scott Brown; son, Russell Gerald Brown; mother, Linda Bryson; sisters and spouses, Jill and Kent Henson, Wendy and Andre Papalexis, Amy and Bill Woods, Nancy and Jason Robbins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Beth Brown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mac and Amy Brown; nephews, nieces and great-nieces. Beth graduated from Georgia State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She spent her career working in Mother Baby units pursuing her passion of taking care of mothers and their newborns. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make a donation to The March of Dimes Chapter of Gwinnett County, P. O. Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006 https://www.marchofdimes.org/local/in-your-area.aspx. A private service will be held; interment will follow at Green Memorial Gardens. A public visitation will be held Friday, January 1, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID concerns, family will not attend visitation. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
Conyers, 30012 HOUSE FOR RENT Furn. 2 BR/1BA house near O…
$650
COVINGTON, 30014 APARTMENT FOR RENT (Singles Only) Alcovy…
-
LongtimeRez said:I could not for the life of me understand why someone who wasn't an engineer was put in charge of stormwater. We have a public relations depar…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- DeKalb County murder suspect arrested in Conyers
- Dr. Ann Kimbrough resigns as director of Rockdale County Stormwater Management
- Criminal records expungement expansion in Georgia takes effect Jan. 1
- ELDER: Jesus' coming is at just the right time
- Richard Tanzella leaving as CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital for new position in Louisiana
- Arkansas State Patrol investigating murder of Conyers woman found on highway
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushes back at criticism from Trump over election
- Georgia Piedmont Technical College, six area industries sign mechatronics apprenticeship training agreements
- Mom and son duo taking part in Resolution Run
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you planning to make a New Year's resolution this year?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.