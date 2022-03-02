Cumming, GA Elizabeth Diane Brown Smith, age 80, of Cumming, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. In accordance with Diane's wishes, she will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date.
Diane Brown Smith was born December 26, 1941, in Macon, GA, to the late Ralph Washington Brown Sr., and the late Hewlette Bridges Brown; also preceding Diane in death was her husband, Jack Werner Smith and brothers, Ralph Washington Brown Jr. and Gary Neil Brown.
A 1960 graduate of A. L. Miller Senior High School in Macon, upon marriage Diane moved to the Atlanta area where she raised her two sons and enjoyed a career with Trust Company Bank (now Truist). In her later years, she realized a long-held ambition in life to build a house in the mountains of North Georgia. She spent many afternoons on her porch enjoying the tranquility of her surroundings in her home outside of Dahlonega.
Diane was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Diane is survived b sons. John-Michael Werner Smith and wife Michelle, Jason Edward Brown Smith and wife Erin; grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Smith and Jackson DuBose Smith; brother, Cyril Lynn Brown; as well as a host of loving cousins, extended family and close friends. Special thanks is extended to her friend, Cheryl Martin, who was a tremendous help to Diane when she needed it the most.
Love for Diane may be shown by gifting to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 5100 S. Old Peachtree Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 or to the Alzheimer's Association. You may honor Diane's life on this Earth by
going out and committing at least one act of kindness.
