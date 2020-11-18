Covington, GA Elizabeth Farrell Cromer (Missy) was born 7 January 1944, in West Point, New York. She was the proud daughter of COL Norman Farrell (1917 - 2010), her beautiful mother Jeannine Farrell (1920 - 1993) and very close to her three wonderful siblings. Older brother--Norm Farrell (Kichijoji, Japan), younger brother--Jay Farrell (Austin, Texas) and younger sister--Tish Oliver (Alexandria, Virginia).

Missy was loved by all, had a rainbow-filled-heart that lit up the sky, and was sweeter than the finest sugar cane. A 1966 Bucknell University graduate, she educated and enriched thousands of lives in her 30+ year teaching career. She found pleasure volunteering her time in the local community at food banks, nursing homes, and helping families in need.

Besides helping others, Missy cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends. She adored her church, weekly Bible studies, and singing beautiful gospel in the church choir. She was gifted with a natural green thumb, and enjoyed her evenings, humming, singing, and making art in the garden.

Missy was a pro in the kitchen and found pure joy sharing her delicious, mouth-watering home cooking with others. She had an unbelievably talented photographic eye, and she captured and created countless, priceless memories. She played sweet harmonies on her piano, loved brisk walks and pedaling her bicycle thru picturesque neighborhoods, trails, and parks.

Missy was most proud of her parents, siblings, husbands, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, 58+ year friendship to college roommate--Roberta King, many more friends and family, and her strong Christian faith.

Missy was married to Richard Bragg from 1969 until his death in 2005. And later married to Jack Cromer from 2013 until his death in 2017. She loved each husband dearly. She loved being a caretaker. She loved to laugh. She loved to love.

Missy was Mother of the Year for 49 years straight and is survived by her two sons--Jeff Bragg (Allen, Texas), his wife Victoria, their daughter Abigail (University of Arkansas), and son David. And younger son--Kevin Bragg (U.S. Embassy Abuja, Nigeria), his wife Michelle, and their daughter Brookston.

A Funeral Service to honor Missy will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive, in Conyers, with Pastor Nolan Jackson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with her family at the church, one hour prior to her service, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Missy's family.

