Elizabeth Reu Beth Johnston

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
portions of north central Georgia and southeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central and west
central Georgia expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move
into North and Central Georgia through early Tuesday morning and
spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches
of rain is expected through the flash flood watch area, with
isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils
will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional
bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday
morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Conyers, GA Elizabeth (Beth) Reu Johnston, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 14, 2021 at the age of 92 after a long journey with dementia. Beth's roots are in Glynn County, Georgia where she grew up. She was the daughter of the late Albrecht Hermann and Lucile Way Reu. She attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota, graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, and taught public school music in Brunswick, GA. She married William McPherson Johnston Jr. on November 14, 1953. She was a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, just like her mother, and participated in many civic activities in the Conyers area for years. She was a member of the choir and played the organ for Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers, GA for many, many years. She was a devoted caregiver for her ailing mother and then, her ailing husband. She was a breast cancer survivor. Beth loved playing golf, spending time with her family, and chocolate. Her grandchildren will remember the wonderful trips she took them on including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, England, and several other European countries.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William McPherson Johnston, and parents, Albrecht Hermann and Lucile Way Reu. She is survived by her sons, William Christopher Johnston (Cindy), Samuel McPherson Johnston (Tonya) and Dr. Michael Reu Johnston (Beth Ellen); brothers, Michael Reu (Nancy) and Norman Reu (Clara); grandchildren, Jennifer, Laura, Beth, Michael, Whitney Caroline, Rachel and Adam; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lucy, Ella, Caroline, Henry, and Samuel; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers, Ga. Saturday August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Epiphany Lutheran Church for Organ Fund.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
