Ellen Hammond Davies, 91, of Covington, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born in Cumming, GA to Raymond and Lilly May Kennedy Hammond. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Davies, Jr., son, Mike Davies, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved dancing and working in her yards. Ellen was a longtime member of High Point Baptist Church and she enjoyed walked at the Senior Center. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Jimmy and Vickie Davies of Conyers, David Davies of Covington; brother, Jack Hammond of Lilburn; daughter in law, Cindy Bailey of Griffin; grandchildren, Robin (Danny), Brandon (Sarah), Christopher, Tabbetha, Tiffany, Trisha, Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Joshua, Wyatt, Dalton, Tairney, Tinzly, Jaiden, Lea, Aria; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. T. J. Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Dawn Memorial Park, Glenwood Road, Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington (770) 786-7111
