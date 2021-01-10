Elton Elliott Thomson Jr.

Lilburn, GA Elton Elliott Thompson, Jr. went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021. He was the son of Elton Elliott Thompson Sr. and Ruby Robertson Thompson of Kelleytown, Ga. Preceding him in death were his father and mother, his wife Evelyn Elaine Dillingham Thompson, and brothers Robert "Bobby" Thompson and Hugh "Hootie" Thompson. He is survived by son E. Elliott Thompson III and daughter-in-law Myra Thompson of Lilburn, GA; grandsons Jordan Thompson of Miami, FL, Drew Thompson of Atlanta, GA, and Ben Thompson of Huntsville, AL; sister Janice Cunningham of Freehold, NJ; and other relatives and friends.
Elton attended Henry County Public Schools. At the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and served his country during World War II at numerous locations around the world. After his military service, he lived in Hinesville, GA and worked as a civilian employee of the U.S. Government for 35 years. He served as an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville, Ga. Upon retirement in 1985, he and his wife moved to Conyers, GA were he obtained a real estate brokers license and worked selling real estate in the Atlanta area.
Elton's family meant everything to him. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He spent much time with his three grandsons and always encouraged them to get as much education as possible. He loved his family and was always willing to tell anyone within listening distance about what was going on in their lives. He encouraged them and was extremely proud of them and their successes. Known as "Granddad with the candy", he will be missed beyond measure.
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Kelley Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Cannon -Cleveland Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Rainwater of Grayson, Ga, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kelley Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 3637 Airline Road, McDonough, GA 30252. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
