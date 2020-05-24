Conyers







Embry Joseph Kirkus (Joe)



Embry Joseph Kirkus (Joe), age 84, of Conyers, went to be with his Heavenly Father, and wife, Jeri, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born July 15, 1935, in Henry County, to Mr. Embry Carlton and Mrs. Elon (Nail) Kirkus. Mr. Kirkus graduated from Rockdale County High School, in 1953, and married Quinlan Gerald (Jeri) Kirkus, June 13, 1958. They moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where Mr. Kirkus worked as a telephone installer for both Western Union and Western Electric. In January 1959, just seven months later, they moved back to Conyers where he joined the Army Signal Corp and was a telephone installer and repairman. He served in the Army during the Korean War in Seoul, Korea until January 1961. In July 1961, they welcomed their only son, Quinlan Joseph Kirkus. Mr. Kirkus took a job with Delta Air Lines as an aircraft mechanic and worked there until he retired in 1995. He had an affinity for guns and his John Deere tractor - a prized possession! Mr. Kirkus and his wife loved to travel and went on many adventures up until the time she got sick. He was the greatest caregiver during the time of his wife's illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Quinlan Gerald (Jeri) Kirkus; parents, Embry Carlton and Elon (Nail) Kirkus.



Mr. Kirkus will be lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Quinlan (Quinn) J. and Susan Kirkus; special cousins, Linda and Dwight Wall; as well as other family members and special friends.



A Graveside Service for Mr. Kirkus will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 677 Legion Road, in Conyers, with Rev. Frank Daws officiating.



