Emily 'Grace' Fowler

Social Circle, GA Emily 'Grace' Fowler, age 18 of Social Circle, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim Barnes, Lucille and E.A. 'Dooley' Fowler. She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Jeff Fowler; sister and brother-in-law, Taylor and Josh Fowlkes, Ruth Fowler and fiancé', Sean Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, Kolten and Lauren Fowler; grandmother, Katrina Barnes; niece, Evie Fowlkes. Grace was a one-of-a-kind girl. She was kind, loving, down to earth and a light hearted romantic. Grace was an Art major and she was intrigued and loved old Christian hymns and Eclectic music; she could hear the art in the music when it played. She could always be found around horses, she loved teaching and riding. Grace had a love for anything by C. S. Lewis; Marvel, especially, Avengers, whether it was the Comic book or movie. She loved when her favorite characters would fall in love. Grace was a lover of all things created by God and loved to save the bumble bees. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Rockdale Community Church with Pastor Butch Rumble and Brother Josh Fowlkes officiating; interment will follow at Green Cemetery, at 3:30 PM, 3283 Chandler Road, Good Hope, Ga. The family will receive friends prior to the service, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockdale Community Church in memory of Grace Fowler, 2455 Old Salem Road SE, Conyers Ga 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216

