Griffin
Emme Kate Horton
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Emme Kate Horton, left this world unexpectedly on Feb 11, 2020. She was born in Griffin, Georgia in April 2002. She grew up in Griffin and attended Rock Springs Christian Academy. Since her sophomore year, she has attended Social Circle High and was in the Class of 2020. Emme loved watching "The Office" on TV, was a great basketball player and was a fierce opponent in any sport in which she participated, which included playing games and cards with her family. She was funny and vivacious, but she was also introverted and introspective. The way she squinched her nose when she laughed, along with her movie star lips, will be sorely missed!
When you think of Emme, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Please remember that life is fragile and short, and you should always have faith in God's plans.
She leaves behind her Dad, Robbie Horton and his wife Tara; Mom, Michelle Smith and her husband Josh; Sisters Payton and Kadie Methvin; Brothers Gabe and Landon Smith; Grandparents: "Grandmom" Jennie Childress, "Granny" Linda Gilbert, "Poppy" Gene Horton and Nina, "Gran" Cynthia and "DaddyPete" Pete Green, "Grandmama and Granddaddy" Karen and Clark Smith; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandfathers; "Granddaddy", Jim Childress and "Bubba", Ronald Gilbert.
There will be two opportunities to celebrate her life with family and friends. On Saturday Feb 15, 2020 a visitation started at 12:30 and service at 2:00, Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Rd, Milner, GA
The second service was on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Crossroads Baptist Church 227 County Road 229, Social Circle, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emme's memory to Elks Aidmore Memorial Program https://elksaidmore.com/for-the-public/how-you-can-help/memorial-program
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Emme Kate Horton by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
To plant a tree in memory of Emme Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
-
texvanwinkle said:Great to see the Eager Beavers getting their due here. Lots of myths and misconceptions have been passed down over the years, even in recent a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Valdosta State University dean among 14 arrested in child sex sting
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter - Feb. 9, 2020
- Rockdale County shut down computer systems to defend against cyber attack, now working to bring them back online
- Stunning comeback hands Rockdale girls Region 8-AAAAAAA title, first since 1984
- Katrina Young bids farwell to Rockdale Board of Education
- Newton County residents evacuated after Yellow River floods
- Conyers Police officer fires at stolen vehicle after patrol car rammed
- 4Sarah changing lives of women caught up in human trafficking
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Newton High School announces top 10 graduates of Class of 2020
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.