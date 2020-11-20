Conyers, GA Emory Neal Hester, age 83 of Conyers, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Beatrice Hester; brother-in-law, Jack Christian; nephew, Robert Michael Christian. He is survived by his sister, Laura Jean Christian, as well as several cousins. Mr. Neal was born in Milstead, Ga where he attended and graduated from Rockdale High School. He worked in Atlanta at Atlanta Music Company where he sold equipment and taught music. He later came to Scot Ward Funeral Service where he worked until he retired. Mr. Neal was a lifelong member of Milstead Methodist; he was a Pianist, Organist, Choir Director and Vocalist and which later became Crossroads United Methodist Church. He was also the United Methodist Church conference secretary. Mr. Neal was a lifelong friend, he loved sending cards of inspiration to families and friends. He touched so many lives in such positive and uplifting ways; he will be missed but never forgotten. Flowers will be accepted, or those desiring to do so, may make a donation to Crossroads United Methodist Church in Mr. Neal's name. Graveside services were held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Rev. Julie Schendel and Rev. David Moore officiating. The family will received friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

