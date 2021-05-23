Conyers, GA Eric Scott Storm, age 71 of Conyers, died Monday, May 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Isabel Storm; grandson, Garrett Payne. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Storm; daughter, Emily Payne; son, Eric A. Storm; grandson, Gavin Payne; sisters, Darlene, Terry, Joyce; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan and Dennis Cucinotta, Stephen and Trisha Hurd; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Eric was the owner of Conyers Tire Company for 36 years in Conyers, Ga. He loved his job and every one of his customers. When Eric wasn't working, he liked to golf, fish and collect cigars. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Eric Storm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

