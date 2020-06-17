Ernest (Ernie) L. Davis, age73, of Lithonia, passed away June14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mae Davis; sisters, Catherine Turner and Pat Vetten; brothers, Jimmy and Bill Davis; Grandson, Dustin Lowe; and mother-in-law, Frances Mullins. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Teresa Patterson Davis; daughter, Shelby (George) McKinley; sons, Arnie (Re'Ney) Davis and Eddie (Tiffany) Davis; grandchildren, Michael (Jami) Lowe, Bryce, Emily, Chris, and Blake Davis; great-grandchildren, D.J., Presley and Bentley; sister, Evelyn (Lenny) Hyrns; brother, Raymond Davis; nieces, nephews and many special friends. Ernie worked in the construction business for over 55 years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Braves, Falcons, Bulldogs, and NASCAR. Ernie coached Little League Baseball, Softball and Football at Browns Mill Park in Lithonia and Rockdale Youth Football in Conyers. He also umpired Little League Baseball and Softball in Rockdale and Newton counties. Ernie was always a loving family man and will be missed by everyone. A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, June 17, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Heil officiating. The interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

