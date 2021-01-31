Conyers, GA Ernest Eugene Grant, Jr., age 75 of Conyers, died Monday, February 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest, Sr. and Elizabeth Grant. He is survived by his wife, Susie Grant; son and daughter-in-law, Ernie and Reva Grant; daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Terry Bush; grandchildren, Noah, Gabrielle 'Gabby', Alexus, Conner, Caroline, Kennedy and McKenzie; sister and brother-in-law, Margueritte and Joe Brandt; sister, Teri Ray; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Denise Grant. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Belmont Baptist Church with Rev. Nolan Jackson, Sr. officiating; interment will follow at Our lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

